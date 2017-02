Звезда Instagram рассказала, как прийти в форму после беременности

Proud of my mama bod & my loose skin - Wearing @gymshark #gymshark #6monthspostpartum

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Tammy (@tammyhembrow) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:20pm PST