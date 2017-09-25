"Пост о том, что я больше не фитоняшка, стоил мне 70000 подписчиков в Instagram"

I don’t know how to communicate this. I know there is always judgement online, but with this there will be confusion. While @WayofGray is only four years old, today marks the nine year ‘anniversary’ of what this channel is really about. @WayofGray started as a fitness page. If you have scrolled through my feed over the last year, you would have noticed a shift. The shift involves a whole lot of vulnerability, curse words and an obsession around accepting who you are. Within this evolution, I have uncovered who my work through this channel is really for. @WayofGray is for the girl, nine years ago, who touched a blade to her skin her the first time. It’s for the girl who felt as though her pain was out of her control and had to regain it through self harm. It’s for the girl who looked in the mirror and only saw what she thought she lacked. It’s for the girl who didn’t want to exist within her body and her life anymore. It’s for the girl who cried herself to sleep and carved permanent scars into her body. It’s for me. But, @WayofGray is also for you. It’s for you if you have ever, even for a split second, wanted to be someone else. It’s for you if you have ever wanted to be prettier, smarter, or more successful. It’s for you if you have ever just wanted to be less you. It’s for all of us. But, today I wanted to take a second to acknowledge the part of me that experienced that pain. So, thank you, younger @wayofgray. Thank you for having the courage you did. Thank you for choosing to keep on living, even through the pain. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

