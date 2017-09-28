Фото: топ-пять самых известных и пластичных йогинь в мире

THE JAR OF LIFE Pick up a large empty jar and fill it with rocks until the jar is full. Then, pick up a box of pebbles and pour them into the Rock filled jar. Shake the jar and the pebbles will roll into the open areas between the rocks. The jar is still as full. Then, pick up a box of sand and pour it into the Rock and pebble filled jar. The sand will fill up the rest of the jar and the jar is still as full... Now empty it all out and start over. This time, fill the jar with sand first until the jar is completely full. Then, pick up your pebbles and your rocks and try to add them into the sand filled jar... You can't! No matter how hard you try, the sand has already taken up the whole jar, there simply is no room for anything else. No room for rocks, no room for pebbles, only room for sand... . What if you imagine that this jar represents your life. The rocks are the important things, those things that if everything else was lost and only they remained, your life would still be full. The pebbles are the other things that matter to you: job, house, car, partner, bike, yoga, getting high, sex, whatever floats your boat. The sand is everything else like the small stuff that make up everyday life: the grind, the mundane tasks, the shit we have to do to live well. Now, ask yourself this one question, In what order are you filling up the jar of your life?... . #dothework #neverstopexploring #beyou #betrue #aimtrue #bereal #yogaeverydamnday #yogaeverywhere

A post shared by deemoi (@deemoi) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT