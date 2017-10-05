Ваша версия браузера устарела. Пожалуйста, обновите браузер, чтобы все работало как следует
Фото: фитнес-звезда показала тело после родов

Австралийский фитнес-блогер, тренер в программе похудения Тиффини Холл опубликовала свое фото после родов. По ее словам, торопиться приводить свое тело в форму после родов не является ее приоритетом.

Тиффини говорит, что ей важно быть здоровой и счастливой.

Смотрите сами!

