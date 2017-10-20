Ваша версия браузера устарела. Пожалуйста, обновите браузер, чтобы все работало как следует
Фото: этот милейший кофе даже пить жалко

17-летняя девушка из Сингапура научилась создавать шедевры из кофе. Так, молодая девушка взбивает пену в форме милых животных.

This is incredible. I reached 16k? I’d like to thank one of the first few brands who reached out to me (when I had exactly half the following I currently do) and had faith in my potential to grow - @BaristaEspresso (shoutout to Roy for contacting me!) It was a boost of confidence in my abilities and a fuel for my passion in creating art in cups. Thank you for supporting my work and giving me amazing products to work with! Here’s the long awaited video of the process of how I make my 3D latte art, using Barista Espresso products! This was a quick and simple one that took 4 minutes and 36 seconds in total but I sped it up so y’all didn’t get bored, do check out the full video on my Youtube Channel (link in my story, just swipe up!)

A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on

Posted this on my story and it was highly requested to be put on my main so here you go!

A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on

(ps please forgive me for lacklustre cups and infrequent posts, gonna be really busy the next 2 weeks)

A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on

When you can't get hold of actual pizza to satisfy your cravings, make it in your coffee?

A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on

Happy National Day!

A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on

Pulled an all nighter 2 nights ago so this has been my spirit animal for the past 2 days

A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on

Смотрите сами!

