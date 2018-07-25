Ср, 25.07.2018
  • Фэшн
  Positivus в Instagram: глиттер, рога, красные тени и другие фестивальные безумства

Positivus в Instagram: глиттер, рога, красные тени и другие фестивальные безумства

ФОТО: Instagram

На прошлых выходных в Латвии отгремел яркий музыкальный фестиваль Positivus 2018, проходивший в Салацгриве.

Самые смелые и яркие фишки стиля Positivus - на фото фанатов фестиваля в Instagram!

 

🧚‍♂️ 🦄

A post shared by Raitis Beķeris (@raitisbekeris) on

 

Beach life #Latvia #hendo #positivusfestival 🥂

A post shared by Smkd 💜🐶🐱🦁🐯💜 (@smkd87) on

 

Went for pink and glitter for the first day of @positivus 💖 • Pirmo @positivus dienu ieskandinu ar rozā acu ēnām un glitteriem 💖 #positivusfestival ___________ • FACE | SEJA @catrice.cosmetics Liquid Camouflage Concealer in 005 #catricecosmetics @nyxcosmetics_baltics Strobe of Genius Illuminating Palette #nyxcosmetics_baltics • BROWS | UZACIS @nyxcosmetics Precision Brow Pencil in Ash Brown #nyxprofessionalmakeup • EYES | ACIS @morphebrushes 35B palette #morphebrushes @nyxcosmetics_baltics Face & Body Glitter in Crystal @lorealmakeup Paradise Extatic Waterproof Mascara #lorealmakeup • LIPS | LŪPAS @nyxcosmetics Slip Tease in I Woke Up Like This ___________ #alksne #fotd #motd #makeupmafia #makeupbyme #makeupaddict #makeupartist #makeupobsessed #makeupoftheday #makeuplover #ilovemakeup #dressyourface #instamakeup #instabeauty #instabeautyau #positivus2018 #bepositivus18

A post shared by LAURA ALKSNE (@alksne) on

 

Glitter is my trash! 🌈🦄

A post shared by Raitis Beķeris (@raitisbekeris) on

