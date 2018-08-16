Чт, 16.08.2018
Postimees
Мнение
Впрок
Спорт
ЭР100
Глобус
Культура
КРАСОТКА
Limon
Здоровье
Барбос
Ваш дом
Прогноз
  • Krasotka
  • К столу
  • "Я - диетолог, и я знаю, что одинаковые блюда могут быть очень, очень разными!"

"Я - диетолог, и я знаю, что одинаковые блюда могут быть очень, очень разными!"

Поделиться Поделиться E-mail Распечатать Пришли новoсть Комментировать

Сейчас развелось великое множество самых разных диет, каждая из которых обещает чудодейственное избавление от ненавистных килограммов. Но вот беда: почему-то большинство из них не дает желаемого результата — или же он оказывается слишком кратковременным.

Как пишет Bored Panda, диетолог Пола Норрис задалась целью показать, что самые незначительные изменения в рецептуре блюда могут существенно сказываться на его калорийности. В своем Инстаграме она публикует серию иллюстраций под общим заглавием «Найди отличие», где наглядно демонстрирует эту истину, пишет Lifter.com.ua.

Норрис учит, что зачастую небольших изменений достаточно, чтобы кардинально изменить количество потребляемых калорий и избавиться от лишнего веса. Самое ценное, что при этом вам не приходится ни садиться на диету, ни отказываться от любимых блюд!

Все дело — в деталях.

 

No change in ingredients - just different amounts! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left: 🔸180g steak (untrimmed) 🔸1tsp Oil (to cook steak) 🔸2 cups Lettuce 🔸4 rings Red Onion 🔸50g Avocado 🔸1cup Cooked Rice Noodles 🔸30g Cucumber 🔸2 Cherry Tomatoes 🔸2 tsp Sesame Oil 🔸2 tsp Lime Juice 🔸1 tsp Soy Sauce ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One the Right: 👍🏽 🔹100g steak (trimmed) and grilled (without oil) 🔹2 cups Lettuce 🔹4 rings Red Onion 🔹25g Avocado 🔹1/2cup Cooked Rice Noodles 🔹50g Cucumber 🔹4 Cherry Tomatoes 🔹1/2 medium Carrot 🔹1 tsp Sesame Oil 🔹2 tsp Lime Juice 🔹2 tsp Soy Sauce ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [Both recipes have equal amounts of garlic, mint, coriander, chilli and ginger]

A post shared by Paula Norris, Dietitian 🇦🇺 (@movingdietitian) on

Слева:

180 г стейка / 1 ч. л. растительного масла для жарки / 2 ст. салата / 4 кольца красного лука / 50 г авокадо / 1 ст. варёной рисовой лапши / 30 г огурца / 2 помидора черри / 2 ч. л. кунжутного масла / 2 ч. л. сока лайма / 1 ч. л. соевого соуса.

Справа: 100 г стейка, поджаренного на гриле (без масла)/ 2 ст. салата / 4 кольца красного лука / 25 г авокадо / ½ ст. варёной рисовой лапши / 50 г огурца / 4 помидора черри / ½ средней моркови / 2 ч. л. кунжутного масла / 2 ч. л. сока лайма / 2 ч. л. соевого соуса.

В обоих рецептах одинаковое количество чеснока, мяты, кориандра, чили и имбиря.

 

HEALTHY PASTA? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While pasta is not the devil, it gets a bad wrap. The portion size and what we load it up with can be an issue, it’s easy for the cals to add up! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 〰️On the left 🔹 2 tsp EVOO 🔹 200g chicken 🔹 30g semi-trimmed bacon 🔹 2 cups cooked pasta 🔹 30g full fat cheddar 🔹 2 large Florets Broccoli, 1 medium mushroom ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✔️Easy swaps to get the dish on the right⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔸100g chicken (cooked in a little water instead of oil) 🔸 1 cup cooked Pasta 🔸 1 tsp capers 🔸 10g Low Fat cheddar 🔸 1/4 large capsicum, 4 large florets Broccoli, 2 medium mushrooms ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [Both recipes contain 100ml passata, 1Tbsp tomato paste, garlic clove, 1/4 red onion, 2 anchovies, Chilli, herbs, salt and pepper]

A post shared by Paula Norris, Dietitian 🇦🇺 (@movingdietitian) on

 

EASY WAYS TO SAVE CALS IN YOUR STIR FRY ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left: 🔹2 tsp oil for cooking 🔹1Tbsp Sweet Chilli Sauce 🔹280g Chicken (1 medium breast) 🔹1 cup Brown Rice 🔹Half the amount of Veg (1/4 red capsicum, 1/2 small carrot, 1 Medium Mushroom, 2 pieces Broccolini) 🔹2 tsp Soy sauce, 2 tsp Oyster sauce, 2 tsp Lime Juice ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Healthy Swaps on the Right: 🔸No oil for cooking (you can use water or the sauce instead) 🔸1tsp Sriracha instead of Sweet Chilli (it’s stronger flavour means you need less) 🔸150g chicken 🔸1/2 cup Brown Rice 🔸Double the Veg. (1/2 red capsicum, 1 medium carrot, 2 Medium Mushrooms, 1/2 bunch Broccolini) 🔸 2 tsp Soy sauce, 2 tsp Oyster sauce, 2 tsp Lime Juice

A post shared by Paula Norris, Dietitian 🇦🇺 (@movingdietitian) on

 

HEALTHY SWAPS FOR YOUR LASAGNE ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One the left (per serve) 🔹150g Standard Mince 🔹2tsp oil to cook mince 🔹100g cream 🔹40g Cheese for white sauce and to top ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the right (per serve) 🔸100g lean Mince 🔸Use water to cook in fry pan (less need for Oil when you’re using so many tasty ingredients!) 🔸1/2 Medium Carrot 🔸1/4 large Zucchini 🔸Replace 100g cream with 75g Ricotta + 25ml milk (to get right consistency) 🔸12g Parmesan cheese to top. Parmesan has a sharper flavour which means you need less on top. Using Ricotta for white sauce means you can go without cheese 🔹🔸[Both contain 1/4 brown onion, 1 lasagne sheet, 35g tomato paste, 1/4 tin tomatoes, chilli, thyme, oregano and parsley per serve]

A post shared by Paula Norris, Dietitian 🇦🇺 (@movingdietitian) on

 

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE _______________________________________________________ Meal on the left has 🔹300g chicken breast (medium sized breast) pan fried in 1tsp oil 🔹Mayonaise dressing 🔹Bacon rasher 🔹Croutons baked with 1tsp oil 🔹15g Parmesan cheese _______________________________________________________ The salad on the right has 🔸120g chicken grilled without added fat 🔸Add Red Onion for flavour (since you're omitting Bacon!) 🔸Additional Cherry tomatoes and carrot for bulk since you're using less chicken 🔸Croutons baked without oil 🔸Dressing made on 1Tbsp natural yoghurt + 1 tsp Dijon mustard + garlic (which is actually delicious) 🔸5g Parmesan cheese [Both have the same amount of lettuce, bread and anchovies]

A post shared by Paula Norris, Dietitian 🇦🇺 (@movingdietitian) on

    Читать также

    Актуально

    НАВЕРХ