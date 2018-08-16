"Я - диетолог, и я знаю, что одинаковые блюда могут быть очень, очень разными!"

Сейчас развелось великое множество самых разных диет, каждая из которых обещает чудодейственное избавление от ненавистных килограммов. Но вот беда: почему-то большинство из них не дает желаемого результата — или же он оказывается слишком кратковременным.
Как пишет Bored Panda, диетолог Пола Норрис задалась целью показать, что самые незначительные изменения в рецептуре блюда могут существенно сказываться на его калорийности. В своем Инстаграме она публикует серию иллюстраций под общим заглавием «Найди отличие», где наглядно демонстрирует эту истину, пишет Lifter.com.ua.
Норрис учит, что зачастую небольших изменений достаточно, чтобы кардинально изменить количество потребляемых калорий и избавиться от лишнего веса. Самое ценное, что при этом вам не приходится ни садиться на диету, ни отказываться от любимых блюд!
Все дело — в деталях.
No change in ingredients - just different amounts! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left: 🔸180g steak (untrimmed) 🔸1tsp Oil (to cook steak) 🔸2 cups Lettuce 🔸4 rings Red Onion 🔸50g Avocado 🔸1cup Cooked Rice Noodles 🔸30g Cucumber 🔸2 Cherry Tomatoes 🔸2 tsp Sesame Oil 🔸2 tsp Lime Juice 🔸1 tsp Soy Sauce ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One the Right: 👍🏽 🔹100g steak (trimmed) and grilled (without oil) 🔹2 cups Lettuce 🔹4 rings Red Onion 🔹25g Avocado 🔹1/2cup Cooked Rice Noodles 🔹50g Cucumber 🔹4 Cherry Tomatoes 🔹1/2 medium Carrot 🔹1 tsp Sesame Oil 🔹2 tsp Lime Juice 🔹2 tsp Soy Sauce ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [Both recipes have equal amounts of garlic, mint, coriander, chilli and ginger]
Слева:
180 г стейка / 1 ч. л. растительного масла для жарки / 2 ст. салата / 4 кольца красного лука / 50 г авокадо / 1 ст. варёной рисовой лапши / 30 г огурца / 2 помидора черри / 2 ч. л. кунжутного масла / 2 ч. л. сока лайма / 1 ч. л. соевого соуса.
Справа: 100 г стейка, поджаренного на гриле (без масла)/ 2 ст. салата / 4 кольца красного лука / 25 г авокадо / ½ ст. варёной рисовой лапши / 50 г огурца / 4 помидора черри / ½ средней моркови / 2 ч. л. кунжутного масла / 2 ч. л. сока лайма / 2 ч. л. соевого соуса.
В обоих рецептах одинаковое количество чеснока, мяты, кориандра, чили и имбиря.
Yes - I KNOW this one is obvious 🙄 but at this time of year it’s a good reminder to put some lower calorie snacks out instead of or alongside those chips so you’ve got a healthier option. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We graze a lot more at this time of year so reaching for a handful of air popped popcorn instead of chips will save yours some cals ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While Xmas is about enjoying good food and good company, don’t treat it as a complete write off.. make some healthier choices where possible 😋🙌🏼
HEALTHY PASTA? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While pasta is not the devil, it gets a bad wrap. The portion size and what we load it up with can be an issue, it’s easy for the cals to add up! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 〰️On the left 🔹 2 tsp EVOO 🔹 200g chicken 🔹 30g semi-trimmed bacon 🔹 2 cups cooked pasta 🔹 30g full fat cheddar 🔹 2 large Florets Broccoli, 1 medium mushroom ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✔️Easy swaps to get the dish on the right⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔸100g chicken (cooked in a little water instead of oil) 🔸 1 cup cooked Pasta 🔸 1 tsp capers 🔸 10g Low Fat cheddar 🔸 1/4 large capsicum, 4 large florets Broccoli, 2 medium mushrooms ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [Both recipes contain 100ml passata, 1Tbsp tomato paste, garlic clove, 1/4 red onion, 2 anchovies, Chilli, herbs, salt and pepper]
EASY WAYS TO SAVE CALS IN YOUR STIR FRY ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left: 🔹2 tsp oil for cooking 🔹1Tbsp Sweet Chilli Sauce 🔹280g Chicken (1 medium breast) 🔹1 cup Brown Rice 🔹Half the amount of Veg (1/4 red capsicum, 1/2 small carrot, 1 Medium Mushroom, 2 pieces Broccolini) 🔹2 tsp Soy sauce, 2 tsp Oyster sauce, 2 tsp Lime Juice ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Healthy Swaps on the Right: 🔸No oil for cooking (you can use water or the sauce instead) 🔸1tsp Sriracha instead of Sweet Chilli (it’s stronger flavour means you need less) 🔸150g chicken 🔸1/2 cup Brown Rice 🔸Double the Veg. (1/2 red capsicum, 1 medium carrot, 2 Medium Mushrooms, 1/2 bunch Broccolini) 🔸 2 tsp Soy sauce, 2 tsp Oyster sauce, 2 tsp Lime Juice
HEALTHY SWAPS FOR YOUR LASAGNE ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One the left (per serve) 🔹150g Standard Mince 🔹2tsp oil to cook mince 🔹100g cream 🔹40g Cheese for white sauce and to top ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the right (per serve) 🔸100g lean Mince 🔸Use water to cook in fry pan (less need for Oil when you’re using so many tasty ingredients!) 🔸1/2 Medium Carrot 🔸1/4 large Zucchini 🔸Replace 100g cream with 75g Ricotta + 25ml milk (to get right consistency) 🔸12g Parmesan cheese to top. Parmesan has a sharper flavour which means you need less on top. Using Ricotta for white sauce means you can go without cheese 🔹🔸[Both contain 1/4 brown onion, 1 lasagne sheet, 35g tomato paste, 1/4 tin tomatoes, chilli, thyme, oregano and parsley per serve]
SPOT THE DIFFERENCE _______________________________________________________ Meal on the left has 🔹300g chicken breast (medium sized breast) pan fried in 1tsp oil 🔹Mayonaise dressing 🔹Bacon rasher 🔹Croutons baked with 1tsp oil 🔹15g Parmesan cheese _______________________________________________________ The salad on the right has 🔸120g chicken grilled without added fat 🔸Add Red Onion for flavour (since you're omitting Bacon!) 🔸Additional Cherry tomatoes and carrot for bulk since you're using less chicken 🔸Croutons baked without oil 🔸Dressing made on 1Tbsp natural yoghurt + 1 tsp Dijon mustard + garlic (which is actually delicious) 🔸5g Parmesan cheese [Both have the same amount of lettuce, bread and anchovies]
CAULI RICE Vs RICE _______________________________________________________ 🍚Not saying rice is unhealthy but switching it out for cauli rice occasionally can save some calories. Cauli rice can be used as a base to curries and stews, for salad bowls, to top mince pies, as a side for fish or chicken. 🍚Cauli rice is especially good when the main part of the dish is rich (like with curries and stews) [Food in pic is 1 cup of each]
PICK YOUR PORTIONS Same bowl, filled differently ______________________________________________________ The calories in the bowl on the left quickly add up because of - Large amount of rice (1 cup cooked) - Half an Avo (even though it is healthy- it is still energy dense) - Extra seeds (same disclaimer as the Avo) - Mayonnaise dressing _______________________________________________________ The bowl on the right has - 1/3 cup cooked rice - 1/4 Avocado 🥑 - 1 tsp seeds - Tahini + lemon juice for dressingl