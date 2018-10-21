Будущая мать показала все реалии жизни беременной женщины

Сегодня будущие мамы не чувствуют недостатка информации о том, как должна протекать беременность. Интернет переполнен статьями с рекомендациями, что нужно есть, как нужно одеваться, спать и так далее. Иногда такое обилие разнообразных советов может даже сбивать с толку, пишет fabiosa.ru.
Кроме того, в последнее время стало модным выкладывать в Сеть личные фото растущего животика. Если раньше будущие мамочки делились такими сокровенными снимками только с близкими, то теперь они стали общедоступны всем пользователям Facebook или Instagram.
Но все это создает огромный стресс для большинства беременных женщин. Каждая из них, сравнив фото из Instagram со своими реальными буднями, подумает, что с ней что-то не так. Женщины считают, что обязаны быть красивыми, как знаменитости на фотографиях. Поэтому будущие мамы очень разочаровываются и испытывают множество комплексов из-за того, что не соответствуют образу, навязанному социальными сетями.
Но эта женщина решила пролить свет на проблему.
София Качия – одна их тех женщин, похожей на которую стремятся быть все будущие мамочки: она красива, счастлива и всегда в идеальной форме.
When you think you've got a bump, and then when you ACTUALLY have a bump 👶🏻 Apologies for the overload of bump selfies - second pregnancy I've really failed at taking photos of my body (and trust me, you miss it later!) so loading up the memories while I can. #10weeks #36weeks5days
Это кажется совершенно неправдоподобным: стильный наряд, шикарный маникюр и красивая прическа – и все это в то время, когда она носит в себе маленького человечка.
Но эта красивая женщина не боится показать настоящую правду о беременности. После всех этих идеальных фото София поделилась с подписчиками этим коллажем и написала очень важное сообщение.
Мне кажется, что я обманщица. Я выставляю гламурные фотографии, на которых у меня нет ни одного изъяна. И, хотя я действительно стараюсь ухаживать за собой и выглядеть хорошо, мне кажется, большинство девушек не понимают, что это только фотографии. Я получила множество восхищенных комментариев типа «Вау! Ты выглядишь потрясающе» и « Невероятно! Как тебе удается выглядеть так хорошо?». Другие писали, что хотели бы выглядеть так же, как я. Но вот что я скажу: на фотографии мои волосы накручены – сейчас они завязаны в растрепанное подобие пучка. Я пользовалась лосьоном для загара, а макияж наносила 30 минут. Кроме того, моя стройная фигура - большая заслуга фотофильтра и удачного ракурса!
I feel like I deceived you all. I uploaded a photo of me looking pretty darn glamorous. And although I like that photo of myself, and I did put in effort to go out in the city looking 'nice' that day to perk myself up a bit - I feel like a lot of you misinterpreted me as a person. You see, there were a lot.. and I mean ALOT of comments... saying "wow you looking AMAZING" and "how do you look so good😍" But the ones that really didn't sit well with me were the "I wish I could look like you when pregnant 😩" NOW LADIEZ LISTEN UP! I'd had a spray tan, one that's now manky. My hair was curled, it's now sweat-infested in a knotty bun. I had applied my 'glam' makeup look that takes 30mins and I had big sunnies covering half my face. I also SOMEHOW looked thinner, especially than how I feel, but I think it was just the angles and #instahubby worked some magic that day by nailing it with the first pic. Now whilst I am only 26 and proud of the fact I sometimes make a lot of effort in my presentation, I do things like tan, makeup, hair etc quite regularly... THAT IS NOT ME EVERYDAY!!!! I can ASSURE you that 5/7 days a week, THIS IS ME 👆🏻 I'm a 33 week pregnant extremely uncomfortable woman, one with furry teeth, I have a bikini line that I haven't seen for over a month assumably in desperate need of a good wax and owner to a smell of sweat that I can't quite figure out where it's coming from. This is me in all my swollen-cankles glory. This is me doing my third load of washing wearing a bathers top & undies around the house because who needs clothes inside when you're pregnant. This is what Jaryd deals with on a daily basis and is somehow still trying to bang me every single day. Please don't say 'I wish I looked like you' because whilst I should take that as a compliment and I am grateful for your kindness, every person's body is different, everyone's pregnancy is different, and the LAST thing I ever want to seem like I am is the person who makes everything look OK all the time. We all know that's bullshit, true? 👉🏻EDIT: Me glammed up and going out is still "real". It's still the person I love being and the person that I am... I'm just saying that's not me everyday.
Мне всего 26, но иногда мне приходится прикладывать множество усилий, чтобы выглядеть хорошо. Я забочусь о своем имидже и горжусь этим. Каждый день я делаю укладку, наношу макияж, автозагар и прочие вещи. Но сейчас, когда я на 33 неделе беременности, я чувствую себя ужасно неловкой и неуклюжей женщиной с проблемными зубами. Я постоянно потею и являюсь источником странных запахов, происхождение которых я сама не могу понять. По этой причине стирка в моем доме не прекращается никогда, а по дому я хожу в заношенных спортивках и лифчиках. Думаю, это знакомо многим девушкам.
I feel like I deceived you all. I uploaded a photo of me looking pretty darn glamorous. And although I like that photo of myself, and I did put in effort to go out in the city looking 'nice' that day to perk myself up a bit - I feel like a lot of you misinterpreted me as a person. You see, there were a lot.. and I mean ALOT of comments... saying "wow you looking AMAZING" and "how do you look so good😍" But the ones that really didn't sit well with me were the "I wish I could look like you when pregnant 😩" NOW LADIEZ LISTEN UP! I'd had a spray tan, one that's now manky. My hair was curled, it's now sweat-infested in a knotty bun. I had applied my 'glam' makeup look that takes 30mins and I had big sunnies covering half my face. I also SOMEHOW looked thinner, especially than how I feel, but I think it was just the angles and #instahubby worked some magic that day by nailing it with the first pic. Now whilst I am only 26 and proud of the fact I sometimes make a lot of effort in my presentation, I do things like tan, makeup, hair etc quite regularly... THAT IS NOT ME EVERYDAY!!!! I can ASSURE you that 5/7 days a week, THIS IS ME 👆🏻 I'm a 33 week pregnant extremely uncomfortable woman, one with furry teeth, I have a bikini line that I haven't seen for over a month assumably in desperate need of a good wax and owner to a smell of sweat that I can't quite figure out where it's coming from. This is me in all my swollen-cankles glory. This is me doing my third load of washing wearing a bathers top & undies around the house because who needs clothes inside when you're pregnant. This is what Jaryd deals with on a daily basis and is somehow still trying to bang me every single day. Please don't say 'I wish I looked like you' because whilst I should take that as a compliment and I am grateful for your kindness, every person's body is different, everyone's pregnancy is different, and the LAST thing I ever want to seem like I am is the person who makes everything look OK all the time. We all know that's bullshit, true? 👉🏻EDIT: Me glammed up and going out is still "real". It's still the person I love being and the person that I am... I'm just saying that's not me everyday.
Поэтому не говорите мне: «Я бы хотела выглядеть, как ты!». Мне действительно приятен этот комплимент, но последнее, что бы я хотела, – это выглядеть как человек, у которого все и всегда получается идеально.
Если вы оценили честность этой мамочки, поделитесь этой статьей с подругами.