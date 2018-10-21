Будущая мать показала все реалии жизни беременной женщины

When you think you've got a bump, and then when you ACTUALLY have a bump 👶🏻 Apologies for the overload of bump selfies - second pregnancy I've really failed at taking photos of my body (and trust me, you miss it later!) so loading up the memories while I can. #10weeks #36weeks5days

A post shared by SOPHIE CACHIA (@sophiecachia_) on Dec 12, 2016 at 12:28am PST