Жуткие изменения внешности девушки, которая последовала советам пользователей Instagram

Trolling needs to stop ✋🏼 Did you know, 69% of 16-29 year olds have been a victim of online bullying? But it can happen to everyone, all ages, someone with 12 followers or 12 million & everything in between. The left photo: No filter, no editing, before the comments flooded in attacking me, my face + my body - The right photo: An amalgamation of all the comments I’ve received. Here’s what they want me to look like. There’s already so much pressure to ‘look perfect’, we don’t need bully’s adding to that. Trolling is ugly, not YOU 🙅🏼‍♀️ If you haven’t already, watch my highlighted story ‘TROLLING’, there is always help, you are not alone ❤️🧡💛

A post shared by C H E S S I E K I N G (@chessiekingg) on May 8, 2018 at 12:31pm PDT