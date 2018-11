Названо имя самой красивой девушки на Земле! (Фото)

(181103) -- PASAY CITY (THE PHILIPPINES), Nov. 3, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Phuong Khanh Nguyen of Vietnam poses on stage during the coronation night of the Miss Earth 2018 in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Nov. 3, 2018. Phuong Khanh Nguyen of Vietnam won the crown of Miss Earth 2018, beating other contestants from across the world. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali) - Rouelle Umali -//CHINENOUVELLE_CHINE014481/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/1811041255

ФОТО: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA / CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA