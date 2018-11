Никакой еды до одиннадцати часов дня! Профессиональная балерина раскрыла секреты своего рациона питания

Running around NYC today, stopping off @eatbychloe for the best Quinoa Taco Salad. I’ll be on @cheddar live this afternoon at 4:40pm. We’ll be chatting all about the Online Studio and the new app. Tune in!

A post shared by Sassy Gregson-Williams (@naturally.sassy) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:37am PDT