Как молодая жена диктатора Северной Кореи изменила жизнь простых женщин страны

Is Kim Jong-Un a father again? Ri Sol-ju, the wife of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un was seen again in public after being under the radar for close to nine months. The last time she was away this long was in 2012 when she had her daughter. Her new absence has prompted speculations that her recent absence could have been as a result of another pregnancy. Many had earlier feared that she had fallen out of favour with her husband, hence the absence, but now, with her reappearance and how comfortable she seemed by her husband’s side, it has been rumoured that she might have just had a son who will follow in his father’s footstep. #northkorea #northkoreanleader #kimjongun #risolju #tyrantleader #youngleader Visit link in bio for more stories on Giist.

