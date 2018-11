Девушка, облитая кислотой, участвует в конкурсах красоты, чтобы вдохновить других

@sophie_hall95 winner of the Eco award at the recent #missengland2018 semi final wears a simple cocktail dress she made with a powerful message after she was caught up in an Acid Attack . . “ I decided to make a dress that would raise attention to the horror of acid attacks which sadly have become fashionable within society. I was caught up in an acid attack myself in April last year and badly scarred and hospitalised. I decided that if I made a dress out of recycled newspapers reporting the horror and consequences that are caused by acid attacks that sadly now seem to be fashionable to criminals. My dress is made of papier-mache looked good and I felt comfortable wearing it as it is very robust and strong just like myself.” . . #missengland2018 #finalist #inspiringwomen #strongwomen #fashion #beauty #catwalk @wedoethicalliving @thesun #photography @monsignorphotographic

A post shared by Miss & Mr England Contest (@missenglandnews) on Jul 8, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT