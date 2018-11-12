Британка потеряла более ста киллограмов лишнего веса из страха умереть

Not food related but as its national women's day I thought I'd remind myself how far I have come on my journey and still going, sometimes we all need a reminder of where we have come from to keep us going. So if like myself you are in need of a little pick up look back at where you started and celebrate how amazing you are, be strong, be determined and most of all be who you are ment to be. 18 stone 1.5lb gone forever (16 stone 1.5lb with slimming world) I can now finally be who I was ment to be my whole life thankyou slimming world thankyou to myself for the courage and strength to keep going thankyou to you guys and my lovely consultant @vickiegallagher_slimmingworld for giving me the strength and encouragement and the friendship I need to keep pushing forward Dream believe achieve xxx😘#slimmingworld #changinglivestouchinghearts #chesterlestreetsaturdayslimmingworld #NationalWomensday#girlpower #dreambelieveachieve

