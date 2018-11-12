Британка потеряла более ста килограммов лишнего веса из-за страха умереть

Лишний вес – проблема множества женщин. Одни из нас корят себя за каждый кусочек сладкого и избавляются от лишних калорий в спортзалах. Вторые привыкли к колебаниям веса и периодически корректируют его с помощью диет. А третьи принимают себя такими, как есть, и ни в чем не ограничиваются. Однако это – не просто цифра на весах. Лишние килограммы дают о себе знать не самым привлекательным отражением в зеркале, снижением выносливости и мобильности. А если их слишком много, то составляют еще и угрозу для жизни, пишет fabiosa.
Максин Врен родилась с редким заболеванием опорно-двигательного аппарата, существенно ограничившим ее свободу в перемещении. Некоторое время она передвигалась с помощью костылей, однако смирилась и с ними, и с лишними килограммами, хотя цифра на весах становилась все большей. К 33-м годам молодая симпатичная воспитательница весила уже 176 кг.
Not food related but as its national women's day I thought I'd remind myself how far I have come on my journey and still going, sometimes we all need a reminder of where we have come from to keep us going. So if like myself you are in need of a little pick up look back at where you started and celebrate how amazing you are, be strong, be determined and most of all be who you are ment to be. 18 stone 1.5lb gone forever (16 stone 1.5lb with slimming world) I can now finally be who I was ment to be my whole life thankyou slimming world thankyou to myself for the courage and strength to keep going thankyou to you guys and my lovely consultant @vickiegallagher_slimmingworld for giving me the strength and encouragement and the friendship I need to keep pushing forward Dream believe achieve xxx😘#slimmingworld #changinglivestouchinghearts #chesterlestreetsaturdayslimmingworld #NationalWomensday#girlpower #dreambelieveachieve
Все изменил один из визитов к врачу: девушке сообщили, что ей осталось жить около года. Решением проблемы могло бы стать желудочное шунтирование в комбинации с кардинальным изменением пищевых привычек. Примерно в то же время Максин узнала, что ее сестра ожидала малыша. Девушка просто не могла себе позволить умереть, так и не увидев племянника или племянницу!
Врен начала с того, что полностью пересмотрела привычки в питании. Она отказалась от фаст-фуда и брала с собой приготовленную дома здоровую пищу. При этом девушка признавалась, что иногда позволяла себе и достаточно вредные с виду блюда, но исключительно из диетических и обезжиренных продуктов.
Конечно, ей было страшно. Она боялась потерпеть неудачу, стеснялась людей, но, тем не менее, увидев положительный результат, решила поделиться им и с другими. В рационе девушки преобладали фрукты, овощи, злаки, обезжиренные молочные продукты.
Несмотря на отказ от шунтирования, за три года благодаря здоровому питанию и привычке много гулять Максин избавилась от 107 кг. Сейчас она весит немногим менее 65 и радует своим цветущим внешним видом супруга, с которым познакомилась в самом начале процесса своего перевоплощения.
FACA TO FACE FRIDAY I haven't done a face to face for such a long time but after the amazing week ive just had and still having i thought id do a comparison. People always tell me how different i look that i look so much younger etc, but the real difference you cant see, the pic on the left look at my eyes, dull lifeless my smile, fake painted on my face and my heart well no one knew but it was broken a prisoner in my own massively oversized body. Now look at the right, bright sparkly eyes full of life, a genuine smile beaming and my heart well its full of passion and love for the life i now have thanks to slimming world, this amazing plan, changed my life forevermore it saved my life im 19.5 stone lighter 17.5 stone thanks to slimming world. Its not only saved my life its gave me a life,a family a group of amazing friends that stand by you no matter what its truely amazing and i will be eternally greatful to all of the amazing people at slimming world for what they have done for me, you saved me and that is priceless. 💗💗💗 #slimmingworld #chesterlestreetsaturdayslimmingworld #touchingheartschanginglives
Это – не диета, потму что нет нужды сильно ограничивать себя и голодать. Я научилась делать здоровый выбор и иногда даже могу позволить себе немного переесть. Надеюсь, я показала всем, что избавиться можно от любого количества килограммов.
Transformation Tuesday I'm comparing these two photos as the one on the left was me at the saddest time of my life it was the Christmas before I joined slimming world I was so self conscious been nearly 30 stone and a dress size 34/36 but I thought there was no way out that this was my lot and I would just have to accept that I would never lose weight as I had way to much to lose if I even was to try, boy how I was wrong lol, the pic on the right is the happiest time my wedding I stood there on that day back in August when I married my best friend 18 stone lighter than the first pic, words can't describe how special I felt that day like a princess was the most amazing feeling in the world, and this is all thanks to slimming world and the amazing food optimising plan, image therapy my group who are just one big family and lastly but by no means least my fabulous consultant @vickiegallagher_slimmingworld who not only is my amazing consultant but my friend, so you see dreams really do come true if you want them enough #slimmingworld #foodoptimising #transformationtuesday #changinglivestouchinghearts#chesterlestreetsaturdayslimmingworld
Это – далеко не единственный пример того, как сила воли меняет человека. Эмма Поуп всегда была пышкой: она приняла решение заняться собой, когда стрелка весов достигла 144 кг. Девушке очень хотелось, чтобы ее внешность отражала присущую ей внутреннюю легкость. Тренировки 4 раза в неделю, здоровое питание, 4 года: вот что ей потребовалось, чтобы избавиться от 65 кг, и это – далеко не предел!
‼️Long post alert ‼️ This is not my traditional transformation picture, but I NEED to get this out there. The left is near my heaviest. The middle was my lightest weight (nope, that doesn’t mean happiest weight, hate to break it to ya!), and the right is my body today. Yes, 14 pounds heavier than my lightest weight, and the HAPPIEST weight I have ever been. I promise you guys, it is NOT the number that will make you happy. It’s Your WHY. You have to learn what fuels your fire, and it’s not going to be lowering the number on the scale ( to an extent, because I am by farrrrr happier than I was on the left 😬👈🏻). For once in my life I don’t workout to lose pounds, I do it to keep my body healthy. I eat food because I want it, not because I worked out extra hard and “deserve it”. All of you deserve pizza, or cookies (don’t eat the cookies because you’re sad or frustrated though🍪) or a salad 🥗 if that’s what you want. Be good to your body. Love it. ❤️Nourish it. Cherish it. Eat healthy so you can keep it running longer, not to punish it. Your beautiful body does SO much for you. It’s helping you read this message, it’s making sure you are able to take breaths of air, and that you can hear your loved ones voices. I am alllll about being healthy and working out, just make sure you’re doing it for the right reasons. For the first time in my life I do not want to lose weight. I dig my cellulite, and my loose skin, and my jiggle on my hips. My body works, really really well. And I’m grateful. Workout to show your body some love, or eat some cake because you can. Just do you. Be you. Love yourself. ❤️🙌🏼😘 #bodypositivity #beyourselfalways #transformationsunday #begoodtoyourself #runforfun #bodypositive #weightlosstransformation #beyoutiful #thickthighsmatter #loveyourbody #healthyisthenewskinny #keepinitreal #starttoday #justlove #healthybodyhealthymind #lovetheskinyourein #screwthescale #beyoudoyou #inspireothers #healthyisthenewsexy #thickandfit #fitspo #fitspiration #cantstopwontstop
Шандру Редвайн нельзя было назвать излишне полной – она была приятно округлой молодой женщиной, поэтому сложно поверить, что разница между этими фото составляет 41 кг. Первые 28 она потеряла, сократив количество калорий до 1 200 в сутки, а также благодаря здоровой пище. После этого она стала заниматься спортом и немного изменила программу питания. До 20 г углеводов в день при калорийности рациона в пределах 1 400 и тренировки позволили ей сбросить еще 13 кг.
I was doing another closet purge just now and found my size TWENTY-TWO wedding dress buried in the back. I haven’t tried it on since my wedding 5 years ago and thought it might be great #transformationtuesday Material. The craziest part is that I had already lost 35 lbs and I was feeling super skinny on my wedding day. What a crazy journey!
Можно найти десятки оправданий, но разве не стоит пересмотреть свои привычки, чтобы чувствовать легкость в теле и вызывать восторженные взгляды?