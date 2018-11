Это нереально! Сложно поверить, что этой актрисе уже 93!

❤️93-years-young #Harlem Icon #CicelyTyson arrives to receive her honorary #AcademyAward, “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to The Academy,” at The Board of Governors of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 10th Annual Governors Awards, last evening, in The Ray Dolby Ballroom of The Hollywood & Highland Center, in #TheCityOfAngels. #GovernorsAwards2018

A post shared by @harlemfilm (@harlemfilmcenter) on Nov 19, 2018 at 10:57am PST