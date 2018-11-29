Самые сексуальные близняшки потратили $250 000, чтобы стать еще горячее, но вскоре пожалели об этом

Ни для кого не секрет, что между близнецами существует тесная духовная связь. Так, недавно мы писали о сёстрах из Калифорнии, которые родили дочек в один день с разницей в час, пишет fabiosa.ru.
33-летние близняшки Анна и Люси Декинк из Австралии также всегда были близки и гордились своей идентичностью. Обе девушки стремились стать ещё привлекательнее, при этом сохранив одинаковую внешность.
Cute little dress @boohoo 👏 Love the colour and print 👭 Pic @crownhotels . . #boohoo #design #photooftheday #hotel #model #pictures #loveyourself #cute #gorgeous #goodtimes #travel #adventure #follow #body #legday #inspire #motivation #bodyconfidence #fitness #smile #print #pretty #fashionblogger #stunning #style #instafood #lifestyle
С этой целью сёстры даже сделали одинаковые пластические операции. Анна и Люси вставили имплантаты в грудь, увеличили губы с помощью филлеров и перенесли множество бьюти-процедур, включая лазерную эпиляцию и микродермабразию. В общей сложности австралийки потратили на своё преображение около $250 000.
❤ GET RED CARPET READY ❤ . 👭 Today we finally tried The China Doll Facial at the lovely @be_dazzle_beauty 💙 See Pics Above 👆 and SWIPE 👉 to see Video. Immediate results just after one session.👏 We can already see and feel the difference.👌 Also known as the Carbon Laser Facial, it is a laser procedure for enhancing the skin’s radiance and promoting a smooth, glowing complexion. It helps to reduce imperfections like enlarged pores and acne, which originate from the outer skin layer.👍 . This laser facial treatment gives an instant improvement to your skin tone and texture, many people like to have a single session to have china doll porcelain skin before a big event or night out. 🙋♀️🙋♀️ . This is why the China Doll Laser Facial is so popular.With the advancement in laser technology, you can now fully enjoy an innovative way to rejuvenate your skin without the need to stay out of action for any time at all. 🤗 . $180 per treatment Call Today or Book online for your next treatment at @be_dazzle_beauty ❤❤ . 📞 0419 880 652
Правда, подписчики девушек в соцсетях их эксперименты с внешностью не одобрили, прозвав «куклами для взрослых». Вскоре и сами близняшки поняли, что зашли слишком далеко.
WAKE UP AND MAKEUP 💄👄- - - #makeup #beauty #lauramercier #tartecosmetics #eyelashes #fleek #hairstyles #branding #fashiondesigner #repost #instamakeup #contouring #concealer #loveyou #followbackteam #likesforlikes #cute #love #instapic #photoeveryday #physique #boobs #ckeavage #skincareattitude #unique #studio #lipstick #cosmeticinjectables #modelling