Самые сексуальные близняшки потратили $250 000, чтобы стать еще горячее, но вскоре пожалели об этом

❤ GET RED CARPET READY ❤ . 👭 Today we finally tried The China Doll Facial at the lovely @be_dazzle_beauty 💙 See Pics Above 👆 and SWIPE 👉 to see Video. Immediate results just after one session.👏 We can already see and feel the difference.👌 Also known as the Carbon Laser Facial, it is a laser procedure for enhancing the skin’s radiance and promoting a smooth, glowing complexion. It helps to reduce imperfections like enlarged pores and acne, which originate from the outer skin layer.👍 . This laser facial treatment gives an instant improvement to your skin tone and texture, many people like to have a single session to have china doll porcelain skin before a big event or night out. 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️ . This is why the China Doll Laser Facial is so popular.With the advancement in laser technology, you can now fully enjoy an innovative way to rejuvenate your skin without the need to stay out of action for any time at all. 🤗 . $180 per treatment Call Today or Book online for your next treatment at @be_dazzle_beauty ❤❤ . 📞 0419 880 652

A post shared by AnnaLucy DeCinque 👭 (@annalucydecinque) on Oct 4, 2018 at 8:52am PDT