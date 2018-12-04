Вт, 4.12.2018
  • Krasotka
  • Фэшн
  • Предпраздничное настроение налицо: девушки превращают брови в новогодние елки

Предпраздничное настроение налицо: девушки превращают брови в новогодние елки Новый год грядет!

Поделиться Поделиться Поделиться E-mail Распечатать Пришли новoсть Комментировать

Брови, новогодняя елка

ФОТО: Instagram

Рождественско-новогодний сезон открыт, настроение уже явно предпраздничное, и тенденции в макияже - тоже. Пользовательницы социальной сети Instagram по примеру популярного бьюти-блогера Тейлор Ар, которая еще накануне прошлого Нового года предложила эту идею, начинают превращать свои брови в елки и ярко украшать их. этом сообщяет rus.tvnet. Взгляните на самые впечатляющие примеры!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Christmas Tree Eyebrows 🎄 Yes or No? 🤔 #christmastreeeyebrows

A post shared by Taylor R (@taytay_xx) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As it’s almost my favourite time of year again, I’m ready to start getting festive. Ma tree & decorations are going up this weekend, I’ve now built up enough jumpers & dresses to keep me kitted oot right through December, so what’s left? Well, after the success of my super classy & understated “Christmas tree hair” last year. I decided to give some equally tasteful makeup a try. I present to you...”Christmas tree eyebrows”! Tell me they’re no the most majestic eye framers you’ve ever seen in your life! The only thing is would the hair & the brows together be too much? 🎄🤔 #festivemakeup #christmastreeeyebrows #gobigorgohome #themostwonderfultimeoftheyear

A post shared by Lisa Doolan Logan (@iloverockybalboa) on

Читать также

Актуально

НАВЕРХ