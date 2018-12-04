Предпраздничное настроение налицо: девушки превращают брови в новогодние елки

Рождественско-новогодний сезон открыт, настроение уже явно предпраздничное, и тенденции в макияже - тоже. Пользовательницы социальной сети Instagram по примеру популярного бьюти-блогера Тейлор Ар, которая еще накануне прошлого Нового года предложила эту идею, начинают превращать свои брови в елки и ярко украшать их. этом сообщяет rus.tvnet. Взгляните на самые впечатляющие примеры!
Who's feeling the #christmastreeeyebrows ?? Inspired by @taytay_xx 😂 think I'll stick to what I know!! 🎄 #newtrend #eyebrowsonfleek #eyebrows #eyebrowsonpoint #eyebrowsgoals #christmasmakeup #christmas2017 #makeuptrend #makeuptrending #makeuptrends2017 #makeuppage #makeupfeed #makeuplook #makeupaddict #makeupslaves #maquillajes #maquillajeartistico #maquillajepuertorico #muainprocess #muapuertorico #muainprogress #muaintraining #puertoricomua #cejasonfleek #cejas #makeupgoals #redliner #makeup #taytay
As it’s almost my favourite time of year again, I’m ready to start getting festive. Ma tree & decorations are going up this weekend, I’ve now built up enough jumpers & dresses to keep me kitted oot right through December, so what’s left? Well, after the success of my super classy & understated “Christmas tree hair” last year. I decided to give some equally tasteful makeup a try. I present to you...”Christmas tree eyebrows”! Tell me they’re no the most majestic eye framers you’ve ever seen in your life! The only thing is would the hair & the brows together be too much? 🎄🤔 #festivemakeup #christmastreeeyebrows #gobigorgohome #themostwonderfultimeoftheyear
Can't get enough of these #christmastreeeyebrows 🎄😂 @rachiecandice amazing! #makeupmillenials #alittlekiran #chirstmas #christmasbrows #christmas2017 #holiday2017 #holidaymakeup #makeup #beauty #brows #browinspo #wakeupandmakeup #makeuplover #makeupaddict #bbloggers #beautyblogger #makeupfeed #makeupmafia #howto #love #potd #likeforlike #like4like #beautiful #eotd #eyemakeup