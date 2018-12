Накладные носы, глиттер повсюду и другие спорные итоги 2018 года

Loved watching the Met Gala red carpet, but fell asleep part way through 😂 (tbf it was about 2am) My favourite outfit and makeup ♥️ #metgala2018 #metgalaredcarpet #givenchy #gothic #ilikeblack #alot #makeup #halo #lilycollinsmetgala #lilycollins

A post shared by Louise (@_mynameislouise) on May 8, 2018 at 2:37am PDT