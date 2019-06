Show me what you've got: в Нью-Йорке прошли протесты против цензурирования сосков

Yesterday, 125 people posed nude in front of @facebook and @instagram’s New York City headquarters at Astor Place to challenge social media censorship. - In collaboration with the National Coalition Against Censorship, artist @spencertunick created a photographic artwork as part of their #WeTheNipple campaign. - The campaign calls for a change in the polices of both social media platforms to allow photographic artistic nudity. NCAC has written an open letter to Facebook, which owns Instagram, asking them to commit to supporting artists, rather than silencing them. - Read the full letter: https://bit.ly/2IjDgr1 - Learn more about the campaign: ncac.org/wethenipple (link in bio!) And discover the inventor of the digital male nipple pasty: @unicornkiller1 - 📸: Fay Fox - - - - - - - #art #artist #photography #photographer #censored #banned #censorship #artists #socialmedia #nyc #astorplace #igcensoredartist #campaign #change #activism #freespeech #freethenipple #photoshoot #speakfreely #nude #nudity #spencertunick #artistsoninstagram #nationalcoalitionagainstcensorship

A post shared by NCAC (@ncacensorship) on Jun 3, 2019 at 8:05am PDT