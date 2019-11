Бывшая модель Playboy из Эстонии показала, как кормит ребенка грудью на природе

Breastfeeding is something I've been waiting to experience my whole life. I've been wanting to make beautiful breastfeeding pictures since the day our daughter was born, but never really have taken the moment to make them. And then, on a normal everyday walk, more than a year ago, my sister takes this completely candid photo of us having a 𝙡𝙞𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙙 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 moment by the river. And I absolutely love it. 💫

A post shared by 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕚 🍒 🕊 (@marimetsallik) on Nov 3, 2019 at 9:50am PST