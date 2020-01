Dior построил подиум в форме женских органов

Womanhood is not limited to motherhood. This show was a reflection on femininity and creativity. The “female divine” is @judy.chicago’s answer to our conversation. Chicago designed a spiritual sanctuary meant to celebrate another reality: ©”What if Women Ruled the World?” she asks, hoping for a paradigm- shifting vision of power relations in our society. #DiorCouture Spring Summer 2020 #WeShouldAllBeFeminists

A post shared by Maria Grazia Chiuri (@mariagraziachiuri) on Jan 21, 2020 at 6:42am PST