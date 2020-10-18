Девушку называли китом из-за лишнего веса, но сейчас обидчики умоляют о прощении, увидев ее формы

View this post on Instagram

10 THINGS I WISH I KNEW BEFORE I STARTED WEIGHT LIFTING:⁣ ⁣. 1️⃣ Lifting HEAVY weights will not make you look “manly” … I squatted 150kg on the v squat yesterday and i’m pretty sure i still like like a gal🙋🏼‍♀️ 2️⃣ You need to be okay with delayed gratification: especially when it comes to building muscle. Males have a hard enough time building muscle; and they have a biological advantage of 7-8 X the amount of testosterone than us females. IF you’re a girl and building shape and muscle is your goal - you need to accept it is going to be a very slow and incremental process 3️⃣ Execution and form > weight ⁣: make sure you can ‘FEEL’ the muscle you’re intending to train 4️⃣ Cardio is NOT going to help you build your body or sculpt/shape your physique BUT it’s a fab tool for fat loss! 5️⃣ The weight section is not as intimidating as it looks - people are more focused on themselves and most likely worrying about what YOU’RE thinking of them 6️⃣ Progressive overload is KEY- you can’t just go to the gym and do the same routine, lifting the same weights for the same number of reps year in, year out. You have to increase your weight or your body will adapt to the weight you regularly do ⁣ 7️⃣ Everyone starts somewhere. Including all your fav insta #fitspo - I know people always say this but for example… When I first started, I trained in a tiny little gym the size of a box in a public hospital... Didn’t have a clue how to even work the cross trainer let alone lift a weight but i persevered and now the gym is my 2nd home🙃 8️⃣ Consistency is no 1!!! 9️⃣ Push yourself and train HARDER. You are stronger (mentally & physically) than you think. Stop underestimating yourself and give it 100%⁣ 🔟 REST DAYS ARE ESSENTIAL AND NOT COUNTERPRODUCTIVE! REST is where you grow and change!! It is pointless training super hard if you’re not gonna allow your body to recover . Wearing @myproteinuk EMMAFIT for 37% off across site on top of existing sale! 🤩 To celebrate 10 million customers, my protein have launched 10 brand new world flavour protein powders🌍 my fav is US style peanut butter 🥜🤤 thank you if you choose to shop through the link in my bio @emmafituk_ 🤍🙏🏻