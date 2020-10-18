Девушку называли китом из-за лишнего веса, но сейчас обидчики умоляют о прощении, увидев ее формы

23-летняя фитнес-тренер и блогер Эмма Доэрти из Сомерсета, Великобритания, сейчас с гордостью выкладывает фото в откровенном купальнике, хотя еще несколько лет назад в жуткую жару она боялась надеть даже шорты. В школе девушку травили из-за лишнего веса, обзывали китихой и прочими обидными словами, а расстроенная Эмма только сильнее заедала проблемы, утешая себя сладким.
Поставить точку девушка решила во время отдыха в Испании, когда она поняла, что из всей компании единственная замотана во все слои одежды, что у нее есть, и совсем не испытывает радости, хотя приехала веселиться. Поэтому по приезде домой Эмма, жутко стесняясь, записалась в спортзал. И удивительно, но ей понравилось заниматься, пишет Daily Mail.
Не все было так радужно. Из-за постоянного стресса желание Эмми придерживаться правильного питания превратилось в орторексию — ярую приверженность к натуральной еде, граничащую с расстройством. Но и от этого девушке удалось позже избавиться, как и от лишнего веса — с 75 до 51 килограмма. Теперь Эмма ведет свой блог с советами по диетам и тренировкам, чтобы помочь таким же девушкам, какой была она, пишет Life.ru.
"Каждый из нас заслуживает того, чтобы в собственном теле чувствовать себя счастливо и комфортно. И это не только физическое изменение, но и ментальное. Я хочу помочь девочкам раскрыть свой потенциал: стать сильной, выглядеть красиво и есть то, что вам нравится", - говорит Эмма.
10 THINGS I WISH I KNEW BEFORE I STARTED WEIGHT LIFTING: . 1️⃣ Lifting HEAVY weights will not make you look “manly” … I squatted 150kg on the v squat yesterday and i’m pretty sure i still like like a gal🙋🏼♀️ 2️⃣ You need to be okay with delayed gratification: especially when it comes to building muscle. Males have a hard enough time building muscle; and they have a biological advantage of 7-8 X the amount of testosterone than us females. IF you’re a girl and building shape and muscle is your goal - you need to accept it is going to be a very slow and incremental process 3️⃣ Execution and form > weight : make sure you can ‘FEEL’ the muscle you’re intending to train 4️⃣ Cardio is NOT going to help you build your body or sculpt/shape your physique BUT it’s a fab tool for fat loss! 5️⃣ The weight section is not as intimidating as it looks - people are more focused on themselves and most likely worrying about what YOU’RE thinking of them 6️⃣ Progressive overload is KEY- you can’t just go to the gym and do the same routine, lifting the same weights for the same number of reps year in, year out. You have to increase your weight or your body will adapt to the weight you regularly do 7️⃣ Everyone starts somewhere. Including all your fav insta #fitspo - I know people always say this but for example… When I first started, I trained in a tiny little gym the size of a box in a public hospital... Didn’t have a clue how to even work the cross trainer let alone lift a weight but i persevered and now the gym is my 2nd home🙃 8️⃣ Consistency is no 1!!! 9️⃣ Push yourself and train HARDER. You are stronger (mentally & physically) than you think. Stop underestimating yourself and give it 100% 🔟 REST DAYS ARE ESSENTIAL AND NOT COUNTERPRODUCTIVE! REST is where you grow and change!! It is pointless training super hard if you’re not gonna allow your body to recover . Wearing @myproteinuk EMMAFIT for 37% off across site on top of existing sale! 🤩 To celebrate 10 million customers, my protein have launched 10 brand new world flavour protein powders🌍 my fav is US style peanut butter 🥜🤤 thank you if you choose to shop through the link in my bio @emmafituk_ 🤍🙏🏻
7 THINGS I LEARNED FROM THIS YEARS CUT⚡️ . 1️⃣ PATIENCE IS KEY AND FAT LOSS ISN’T LINEAR!!!! at the beginning of my fat loss phase I barely dropped any weight. I had to just stick with it + trust the process & be consistent despite not seeing ANY results at first 2️⃣ SLOW AND STEADY REALLY DOES WIN THE RACE. Lots of people disagree with this and think a cut should be “get in, get out” mentality. while this definitely depends on the person and the level of body fat someone has - from myself and 100s of clients I’ve coached, a slow + steady rate of loss is far more effective : especially for keeping the weight off! I also had a maintenance (diet break) for around 6 weeks during my cut 3️⃣ THE IMPORTANCE OF SLEEP NEEDS TO BE SPOKEN ABOUT MORE! Seriously.... if I haven’t had a good quality nights sleep there’s no chance I’m going to be hitting my calorie + macro targets. Ghrelin shoots up, leptin decreases and you will crave all the sugary foods that will take you out of your deficit if you aren’t prioritising your sleep! 4️⃣ WHAT I DID BEFORE MY FAT LOSS PHASE WAS JUST AS IMPORTANT AS THE DIET ITSELF: I didn’t just wake up and decide one morning I wanted to start a cut. For 7 months previous I spent time reverse dieting, eating in a surplus of calories, BUILDING muscle, firing up my metabolism and getting my maintenance calories to a decent level to start an effective fat loss phase from 5️⃣ ACCOUNTABILITY!!! Wow I actually can’t stress this one enough. I probably wouldn’t have come close to my conditioning if I wasn’t checking in each week and holding myself accountable to my coach. Genuinely makes all the difference and I will never not have a coach now🙌🏼 6️⃣ INTERMITTENT FASTING WORKS VERY WELL FOR ME: Doesn’t work for everyone but shortening my eating window massively helps with my hunger & adherence to my calories 7️⃣ HIGHER PROTEIN: this year I kept my protein much higher than last years cut & I maintained significantly MORE muscle💪🏼 . If you need help, expert guidance, accountability, proper structured training programming & tailored meal plans to take you to your goals, enquire about my online coaching services today 🥰 @emmafituk_ @empower_training