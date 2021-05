Певице Шер — 75 лет: в чем секрет молодости и красоты поп-звезды?

Cher speaks onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Christopher Polk/NBC/Handout via REUTERS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MUST BE USED TOGETHER WITH COVERAGE OF 2020 BILLBOARD AWARDS BROADCAST. ФОТО: NBC/Via REUTERS